The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $13.44 Million Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 131,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $13,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 27,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $101.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.04. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $130.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 849.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,500.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CINF shares. TheStreet raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.17.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.39 per share, for a total transaction of $98,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,784.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $2,054,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at $19,577,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $98.39 per share, for a total transaction of $98,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,784.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

