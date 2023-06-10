The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $13.49 Million Position in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 944,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318,785 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Lightspeed Commerce were worth $13,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 24.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSPD opened at $15.04 on Friday. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $25.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.90 and its 200 day moving average is $14.97. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.28.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Lightspeed Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

