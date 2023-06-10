The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $13.64 Million Stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 529,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,005 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $13,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVBF. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 24.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,689,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,485,000 after buying an additional 1,502,666 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,822,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,284,000 after buying an additional 1,487,960 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 131.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,560,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,226,000 after buying an additional 885,786 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,296,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,021,000 after buying an additional 750,265 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,453,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,427,000 after buying an additional 580,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVBF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on CVB Financial from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet cut CVB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson cut their target price on CVB Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com upgraded CVB Financial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded CVB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

CVB Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ CVBF opened at $14.45 on Friday. CVB Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.57.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). CVB Financial had a net margin of 41.85% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $138.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

CVB Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 45.20%.

CVB Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.