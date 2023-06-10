The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $14.20 Million Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $14,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 624,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,850,000 after purchasing an additional 69,466 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,838,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,627,000 after purchasing an additional 8,029 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $282.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 83.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.42. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.15 and a 12-month high of $375.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $943.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.37 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total transaction of $752,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,677 shares in the company, valued at $39,616,342.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SEDG shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $392.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $374.26.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.