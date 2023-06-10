The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $14.67 Million Holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,989 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp were worth $14,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the third quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 16,450.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 894.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 1,837.0% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Washington Trust Bancorp Stock Down 1.4 %

Washington Trust Bancorp stock opened at $28.65 on Friday. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $55.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.16). Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $82.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Washington Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.29%.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

Featured Stories

