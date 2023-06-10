The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $14.85 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) by 142.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 530,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 311,743 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $14,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 26,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 59,639 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,724,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,669 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 68,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Finally, KLK Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC now owns 161,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 12,191 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWZ opened at $31.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.55. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $34.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

