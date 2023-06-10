The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $14.91 Million Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 235,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 94,355 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $14,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in CMS Energy by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,914,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in CMS Energy by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 982,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,724,000 after acquiring an additional 56,659 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in CMS Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,772,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $246,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,673,734.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMS Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $60.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.36. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $52.41 and a 12-month high of $71.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMS. TheStreet upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.30.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

Featured Articles

