The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Invests $12.43 Million in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,443,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,429,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Xperi by 222.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Xperi in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Xperi in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xperi in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Xperi in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. 43.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XPER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Xperi from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Xperi in a report on Friday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Xperi Trading Down 1.4 %

About Xperi

XPER opened at $11.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.19. Xperi Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

