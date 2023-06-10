The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Invests $12.54 Million in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 118,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,535,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% during the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.32 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $108.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.69.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.