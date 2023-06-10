The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 167,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,263 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $14,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Principal Financial Group news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $256,733.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,458. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Principal Financial Group Trading Up 0.8 %

PFG has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.15.

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $71.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.44. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.05 and a 52-week high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 24.97%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.21%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

