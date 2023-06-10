The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 95.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 210,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,265,472 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in CarMax were worth $12,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in CarMax by 176.1% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 43,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 27,474 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in CarMax by 24,360.0% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in CarMax by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 244,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,890,000 after purchasing an additional 23,301 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,345,000 after purchasing an additional 47,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period.

CarMax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $78.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.68. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $106.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. CarMax had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KMX shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

CarMax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

