The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $13,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 53.8% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE TDY opened at $391.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.08. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $325.00 and a 1 year high of $448.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $415.18 and its 200 day moving average is $417.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TDY. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $533.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teledyne Technologies

In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,276,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.