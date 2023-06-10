The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 301,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,921 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Ventas were worth $13,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ventas by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,333,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,624,455,000 after purchasing an additional 258,033 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ventas by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,928,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,168,089,000 after purchasing an additional 327,656 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ventas by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,955,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,799,000 after purchasing an additional 156,421 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ventas by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,566,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,607,000 after purchasing an additional 29,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ventas by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,993,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,613,000 after purchasing an additional 131,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE:VTR opened at $45.72 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $54.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.52.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is -999.94%.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,242 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $52,871.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,156.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ventas from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.55.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

