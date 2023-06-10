The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 22,546 Shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 708,047 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,546 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Universal Electronics worth $14,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Universal Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $619,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 194.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 23,901 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $471,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,682,000 after buying an additional 21,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 40,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Electronics

In other Universal Electronics news, Director William C. Mulligan bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $49,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,163 shares in the company, valued at $393,999.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 11,190 shares of company stock worth $107,296. Insiders own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics Trading Down 3.0 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ UEIC opened at $8.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.56. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.78 and a 12 month high of $29.28.

UEIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti raised Universal Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Universal Electronics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley cut Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th.

About Universal Electronics

(Get Rating)

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories, tablets and smartphones, and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.