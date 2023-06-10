The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 34,726 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 535,857 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,726 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $14,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $781,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 160,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 10,388 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 187,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 12,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRO shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.06.

Insider Activity at Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Trading Down 1.6 %

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $114,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $23.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.39. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.83%.

About Marathon Oil

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.