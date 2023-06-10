The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 52,093 Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 876,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,093 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $12,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in AngioDynamics by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 93,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in AngioDynamics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 41,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AngioDynamics by 3.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 38,798 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in AngioDynamics by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,157 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AngioDynamics by 19.0% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANGO. Raymond James downgraded AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on AngioDynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ ANGO opened at $10.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.65. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $24.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $423.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 0.60.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $80.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.20 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

