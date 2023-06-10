The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases Shares of 123,396 iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 123,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,678,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,171,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,322,814,000 after buying an additional 6,110,963 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,823,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,205,276,000 after buying an additional 176,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,333,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $813,812,000 after buying an additional 506,132 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,093,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $861,029,000 after buying an additional 60,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,982,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $850,090,000 after buying an additional 269,871 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $98.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $108.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.53.
About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
- How to Choose a Brokerage Account or Online Broker
- BJ’s Restaurants’ Approaching Buy Point As Earnings Surge 150%
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.