The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases Shares of 123,396 iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 123,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,678,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,171,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,322,814,000 after buying an additional 6,110,963 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,823,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,205,276,000 after buying an additional 176,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,333,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $813,812,000 after buying an additional 506,132 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,093,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $861,029,000 after buying an additional 60,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,982,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $850,090,000 after buying an additional 269,871 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $98.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $108.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.53.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

