The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Holdings in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,790 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 51,959 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $12,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NBTB. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NBT Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 198.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. 55.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NBTB has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of NBT Bancorp from $42.00 to $37.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of NBT Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Insider Activity

NBT Bancorp Price Performance

In related news, Director Timothy E. Delaney purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.77 per share, with a total value of $1,190,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,446.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBTB opened at $36.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.52 and a 1-year high of $48.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.29.

NBT Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

