The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $13,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 488.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmos Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Atmos Energy stock opened at $117.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.62. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $97.71 and a 52-week high of $121.92.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 8.57%. Atmos Energy’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total transaction of $1,431,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 217,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,931,692.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $45,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total transaction of $1,431,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 217,668 shares in the company, valued at $24,931,692.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.71.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

