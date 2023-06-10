The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Holdings in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 315,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,638 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in First Business Financial Services were worth $11,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Business Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 1.6% during the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 360,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,648,000 after buying an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Business Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 7,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 527,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,266,000 after buying an additional 10,546 shares in the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other First Business Financial Services news, Director John J. Harris bought 1,000 shares of First Business Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.73 per share, for a total transaction of $30,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,281.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FBIZ. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of First Business Financial Services from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Business Financial Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of First Business Financial Services from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ FBIZ opened at $30.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.57 and a 52 week high of $39.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.2275 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from First Business Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 19.08%.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

