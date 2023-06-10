The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $13,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRSN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in VeriSign by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $767,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in VeriSign by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in VeriSign by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VeriSign Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VRSN opened at $220.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $219.88 and a 200-day moving average of $209.86. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.25 and a 52 week high of $229.72.

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.32 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 48.20%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $122,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,037,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $1,600,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 661,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $132,408,326.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,384 shares of company stock worth $8,842,866. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on VRSN. Citigroup lifted their price objective on VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

VeriSign Profile

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

