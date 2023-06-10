The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 10,477 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,726,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,477 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $11,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 49,239,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749,573 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,832,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,708,000 after purchasing an additional 451,239 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,275,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,312 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,540,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,763,000 after purchasing an additional 467,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,044,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,612,000 after purchasing an additional 426,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Insider Transactions at Equitrans Midstream

In related news, CFO Kirk R. Oliver acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $49,140.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 39,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,584.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Down 2.2 %

ETRN opened at $9.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $9.90.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.73 million. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 18.27% and a positive return on equity of 18.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently -83.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETRN. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $6.50 to $9.25 in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.36.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitrans Midstream Corp. engages in the provision of midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering segment includes EQM’s high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated low-pressure gathering lines. The Transmission segment refers to the EQM’s FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage system.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.