The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,148 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in FMC were worth $12,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in FMC by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 224,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,069,000 after acquiring an additional 34,977 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FMC by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,554,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,254,000 after acquiring an additional 40,964 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,716,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,211,000 after buying an additional 363,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In related news, CEO Mark Douglas bought 4,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $115.53 per share, with a total value of $476,099.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,814,366.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FMC Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of FMC opened at $105.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.08. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $98.24 and a twelve month high of $134.38.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FMC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $150.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $148.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FMC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.38.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

