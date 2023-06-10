The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,290 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 101,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $12,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $93.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.68. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.38 and a twelve month high of $129.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 155.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences

Several analysts have recently commented on NBIX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.10.

In other news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total value of $436,149.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,339,682.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total transaction of $436,149.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,339,682.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.48, for a total transaction of $1,490,112.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,121.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,034 shares of company stock worth $3,838,922 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

