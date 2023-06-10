The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 13,945 Shares of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 406,691 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 13,945 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Timberland Bancorp were worth $13,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSBK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,297 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 156.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,846 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 21.4% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 136,481 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 24,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Timberland Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $320,000. 56.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Timberland Bancorp Stock Performance

Timberland Bancorp stock opened at $25.59 on Friday. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $35.62. The stock has a market cap of $209.84 million, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.10.

Timberland Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Timberland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.40%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Timberland Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Timberland Bancorp, Inc (Washington), is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, consumer loans, and commercial business loans. The company was founded on September 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, WA.

See Also

