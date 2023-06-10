The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 14,636 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,636 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $13,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYMI. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 81,200.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYMI stock opened at $63.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.34 and a 200-day moving average of $62.62. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $51.24 and a one year high of $64.89.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.314 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.