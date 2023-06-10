The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 14,757 Shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 422,273 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,757 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Equity Bancshares were worth $13,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 13,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 9,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity Bancshares alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Eric R. Newell purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.80 per share, with a total value of $26,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 42,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,139,589.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Eric R. Newell purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.80 per share, with a total value of $26,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 42,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,139,589.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary C. Allerheiligen purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.12 per share, for a total transaction of $42,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 4,160 shares of company stock valued at $97,501 in the last three months. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equity Bancshares Stock Performance

EQBK opened at $24.44 on Friday. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $38.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.33 million, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.42.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $48.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.66 million. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 13.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Equity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQBK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Equity Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

About Equity Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.