The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 157,243 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 79.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,527 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 157,243 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $12,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 10,590 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,393,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 29,076 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,315,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $4,165,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,607,688 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $514,463,000 after purchasing an additional 48,088 shares during the period. Finally, Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $1,216,000. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LULU. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $424.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.22.

Insider Activity

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 1.5 %

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total transaction of $6,278,166.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

LULU opened at $360.40 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $258.79 and a 1-year high of $389.06. The company has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a PE ratio of 48.18, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $366.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $337.61.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

