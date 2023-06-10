The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 255,783 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,938,649 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 255,783 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Sabre were worth $11,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 1,258.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sabre alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on SABR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sabre from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sabre in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Sabre from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Sabre from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sabre presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

Sabre Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR opened at $3.33 on Friday. Sabre Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.06.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $742.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.68 million. Research analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sabre

(Get Rating)

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel for suppliers and buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.