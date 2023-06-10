The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 26,054 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 297,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,054 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $12,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $41.28 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.42 and a fifty-two week high of $43.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.39.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

