The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,666 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,666 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Bruker were worth $13,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BRKR. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 151.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,013,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,780,000 after acquiring an additional 610,996 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bruker by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,253,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $723,588,000 after purchasing an additional 487,688 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bruker by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $716,042,000 after purchasing an additional 291,386 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Bruker by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 489,284 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,961,000 after purchasing an additional 257,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Bruker by 2,119.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,787,000 after purchasing an additional 248,133 shares in the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 82,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total value of $6,520,106.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,262,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,013,155,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 82,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total value of $6,520,106.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,262,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,013,155,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 16,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total transaction of $1,301,816.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,352,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,864,613.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 336,478 shares of company stock valued at $26,690,354. 28.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bruker Stock Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on BRKR shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Bruker from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Bruker from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $74.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.60. Bruker Co. has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $84.84.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $685.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.63 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Bruker’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

About Bruker

(Get Rating)

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI Chemicals, Applied Markets, Life Science, In-Vitro Diagnostics, Detection (CALID), BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

Recommended Stories

