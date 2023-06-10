The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 30,756 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 946,901 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,756 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $15,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,549,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,331 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,262,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029,860 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,550,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $877,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,810 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,716,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $841,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,921,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,778,000 after acquiring an additional 159,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on HPE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.62.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

HPE stock opened at $15.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.49. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

