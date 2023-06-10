The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 5,707 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 422,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,707 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $12,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 848.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 29,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INVH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.50 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Shares of INVH opened at $34.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.19, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.22 and a 200 day moving average of $31.93. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.52 and a 12 month high of $40.20.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $589.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.22%.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

