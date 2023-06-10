The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 634 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Dover were worth $14,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dover by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,650,899,000 after acquiring an additional 224,091 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Dover by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,867,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $800,635,000 after acquiring an additional 231,562 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Dover by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,786,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $512,662,000 after acquiring an additional 33,496 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Dover by 2.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,379,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,981,000 after acquiring an additional 64,950 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dover by 27.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,959,000 after acquiring an additional 565,772 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Dover from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dover in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Dover from $176.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.31.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total transaction of $2,470,424.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,586,728.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total transaction of $2,470,424.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,586,728.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $5,009,739.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,583,023.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DOV opened at $141.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.48. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $114.49 and a 52-week high of $160.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.94. Dover had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 26.93%.

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

