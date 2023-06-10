The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 872,037 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 84.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 872,037 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Post were worth $14,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of POST. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Post by 14.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Post by 16.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Post by 136.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Post by 545.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 27,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Post by 29.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 8,444 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:POST opened at $87.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.20. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $98.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.69.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.42. Post had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

POST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Post presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

In other news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,965 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.31, for a total transaction of $169,599.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,726.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total transaction of $34,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.31, for a total transaction of $169,599.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,887 shares in the company, valued at $680,726.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

