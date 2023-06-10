The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $13,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 77 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $390.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $390.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.50.

EPAM stock opened at $211.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $261.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.19. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.99 and a 12-month high of $462.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

