The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 149,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,733 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $13,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 145.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 319 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 560 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Northern Trust stock opened at $74.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.08. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.54 and a fifty-two week high of $105.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.94.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 51.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Northern Trust from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Northern Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $96.50 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $113.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.29.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

