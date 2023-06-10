Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Bought by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 93.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TM. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 236.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 329,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,848,000 after buying an additional 231,633 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,624,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,233,000 after purchasing an additional 170,915 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 523,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,541,000 after purchasing an additional 77,641 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Toyota Motor by 7.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,998,000 after purchasing an additional 57,478 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the second quarter worth about $6,794,000.

Shares of Toyota Motor stock opened at $148.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1-year low of $130.07 and a 1-year high of $167.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.55 and a 200-day moving average of $140.48.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TM. StockNews.com upgraded Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

