TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,459,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 252,398 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $14,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in TPI Composites by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 101,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 17,368 shares during the period. Triodos Investment Management BV lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 575,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,813,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPIC stock opened at $11.56 on Friday. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $25.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day moving average of $11.85. The firm has a market cap of $491.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.86.

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $404.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.20 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TPIC. Piper Sandler cut their target price on TPI Composites from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on TPI Composites from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on TPI Composites from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.92.

In other TPI Composites news, insider Jerrold I. Lavine sold 19,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $212,105.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,139.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US), Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in its Newton, Iowa plant, the manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in its Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

