Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,548 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Trustmark by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 72,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 14,225 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Trustmark by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,506,000 after buying an additional 33,464 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Trustmark during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Trustmark by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 65,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 9,473 shares during the period. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trustmark Stock Down 0.1 %

TRMK opened at $23.06 on Friday. Trustmark Co. has a 12 month low of $20.28 and a 12 month high of $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.37.

Trustmark Announces Dividend

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $188.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Trustmark Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRMK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Trustmark from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered Trustmark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Trustmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard H. Puckett purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.40 per share, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,837 shares in the company, valued at $833,074.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trustmark Profile

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products and service. The Wealth Management segment provides integrated financial services and traditional banking products and services, such as private banking, money management, full-service brokerage, financial planning, personal and institutional trust, and retirement services.

