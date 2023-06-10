Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Shares Acquired by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) by 234.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Ubiquiti by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Ubiquiti by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Ubiquiti by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $266.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ubiquiti in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Ubiquiti stock opened at $168.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.27. Ubiquiti Inc. has a one year low of $160.49 and a one year high of $350.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $206.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is currently 36.59%.

Ubiquiti, Inc is a company that focuses on democratizing network technology. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

