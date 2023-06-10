Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $35.86

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.86 and last traded at $35.81, with a volume of 72378 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Univar Solutions from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Univar Solutions in a research report on Sunday, June 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Univar Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

Univar Solutions Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Univar Solutions by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Univar Solutions by 61.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Univar Solutions by 14.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.