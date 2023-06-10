Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) PT Raised to $223.00 at Barclays

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from $222.00 to $223.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MTN. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $262.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $231.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $380.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $262.22.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $239.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.21. Vail Resorts has a 1-year low of $201.91 and a 1-year high of $269.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $242.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.51.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $8.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be given a $2.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 100.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vail Resorts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

About Vail Resorts

(Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.