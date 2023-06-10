Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Shares Bought by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) by 206.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,472 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Victory Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $885,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Victory Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $1,704,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Victory Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $345,000. Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in Victory Capital by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 82,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 331,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,729,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares during the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VCTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.89.

VCTR stock opened at $32.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $34.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.12.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Victory Capital had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $201.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 36.06%.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

