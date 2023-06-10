Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,144,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $22,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 0.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 89,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 32,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 64,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 68,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on VNT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vontier from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Vontier from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Vontier from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Vontier from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Vontier from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

Vontier Price Performance

Shares of VNT opened at $30.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.52. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $31.15.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. Vontier had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 87.50%. The company had revenue of $776.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is 6.71%.

About Vontier

(Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.