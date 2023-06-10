Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Stock Position Lessened by Penn Capital Management Company LLC

Penn Capital Management Company LLC decreased its stake in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 593,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,927 shares during the quarter. Weatherford International makes up 3.1% of Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $29,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Weatherford International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 41,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 19,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

WFRD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Weatherford International in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Weatherford International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Weatherford International in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Weatherford International from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Weatherford International in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.57.

Weatherford International Stock Up 0.2 %

In other Weatherford International news, CEO Girish Saligram sold 50,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $3,011,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 894,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,103,900.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $861,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,616.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Girish Saligram sold 50,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $3,011,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 894,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,103,900.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WFRD opened at $65.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. Weatherford International plc has a 52-week low of $16.96 and a 52-week high of $70.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.67.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Weatherford International plc will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Weatherford International plc engages in the provision of equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Evaluation (DRE), Well Construction and Completions (WCC) and Production and Intervention (PRI). The DRE segment offers managed pressure drilling, drilling services, wire line, and drilling fluids.

