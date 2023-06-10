Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) CAO Sells $589,760.00 in Stock

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) CAO Nicola Rossi sold 8,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.72, for a total value of $589,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,226.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $71.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.81 and a twelve month high of $81.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 34.17%. The firm had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WH. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 21.5% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 25,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,088,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,284.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 9,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 55.9% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 48,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 17,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

Featured Articles

