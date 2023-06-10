Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Stock Position Lowered by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Xylem were worth $14,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth $9,912,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth $477,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 4,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Performance

NYSE XYL opened at $109.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.77. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.08 and a 52-week high of $118.58.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.64.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Articles

