Yoav Landman Sells 15,000 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $375,750.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,307,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,051,372. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Yoav Landman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 6th, Yoav Landman sold 20,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $513,200.00.
- On Monday, May 8th, Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $320,250.00.
- On Monday, April 10th, Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $310,500.00.
JFrog Trading Up 4.3 %
Shares of FROG opened at $26.04 on Friday. JFrog Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $27.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.30 and a beta of 0.43.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,056,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,801,000 after purchasing an additional 184,093 shares in the last quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 5,022,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,369,000 after purchasing an additional 168,242 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,261,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,260,000 after purchasing an additional 481,273 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,692,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,043,000 after purchasing an additional 229,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP grew its position in shares of JFrog by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,465,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,598,000 after buying an additional 77,428 shares during the last quarter. 53.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.
