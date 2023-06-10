Yoav Landman Sells 15,000 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $375,750.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,307,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,051,372. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Yoav Landman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 6th, Yoav Landman sold 20,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $513,200.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $320,250.00.

On Monday, April 10th, Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $310,500.00.

JFrog Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of FROG opened at $26.04 on Friday. JFrog Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $27.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.30 and a beta of 0.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JFrog

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FROG. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of JFrog from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of JFrog from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JFrog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,056,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,801,000 after purchasing an additional 184,093 shares in the last quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 5,022,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,369,000 after purchasing an additional 168,242 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,261,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,260,000 after purchasing an additional 481,273 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,692,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,043,000 after purchasing an additional 229,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP grew its position in shares of JFrog by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,465,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,598,000 after buying an additional 77,428 shares during the last quarter. 53.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JFrog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

Further Reading

