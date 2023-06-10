Yossi Sela Sells 15,152 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) Director Yossi Sela sold 15,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $382,891.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,524.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

JFrog Trading Up 4.3 %

JFrog stock opened at $26.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -28.30 and a beta of 0.43. JFrog Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.94 and a 1-year high of $27.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FROG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 363.6% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 2,303.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FROG. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of JFrog from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of JFrog from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

